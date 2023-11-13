Turkish forces bomb areas in Nahili, Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Turkish artillery bombarded multiple areas in the Nahili region of Amadiyah District, north of Duhok. A security source reported more than 20 artillery strikes.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, disclosed that the Turkish artillery specifically targeted locations associated with members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The PKK is known for launching attacks on military bases of the Turkish forces stationed in Mount Matin overlooking Amadiya.

The artillery strikes, comprising over ten shells, were concentrated near the village of Koharzi and Balafah at the foot of Mount Matin. No human casualties among the residents were reported.

Persistent tensions between Turkey and the PKK have led to intermittent military actions in the region.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.