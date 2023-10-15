Over 3,300 arrested on drug-related charges in Kurdistan: KRG officer

Shafaq News/ Dindar Zebari, the Coordinator of International Advocacy in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Sunday said more than 3,300 persons have been arrested by the security forces on charges related to drug use and trafficking in the Kurdistan region.

Zebari made this announcement during the First Conference on Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances held in Erbil earlier today.

"Currently, we are facing a huge danger due to the proliferation of drugs," he said.

The Kurdish government official called on the international community to stand alongside the regional government and the federal government to jointly combat drug use and trafficking. He stressed the importance of recognizing the Kurdistan region as a critical area in terms of drug proliferation.

The Kurdistan Region is grappling with an alarming rise in drug-related issues, and it is imperative to take immediate action to address this growing problem effectively and protect the region's well-being, he said.