One killed and three injured in a motorbike blast in northeastern Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-01T10:04:31+0000
One killed and three injured in a motorbike blast in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ One was killed, and three were injured in a motorcycle bomb in al-Humur area in the east of the Syrian city of al-Hasakah.

Shafaq News Agency reporter in al-Hasakah said, "a motorcycle bomb exploded this morning at 10 in the east of al-Humur, 6 km to the east of al-Hasakah on the road leading to al-Hol village."

A 36 years old citizen perished in the blast and three people, including a child, sustained varying injuries, our reporter added.

The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) cordoned the scene and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the ISIS terrorist groups are very likely involved in the attack.

