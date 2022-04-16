Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

On Easter, Leader Barzani extends congratulations to the "Christian brothers and sisters"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-16T19:54:31+0000
On Easter, Leader Barzani extends congratulations to the "Christian brothers and sisters"

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, offered his warmest wishes to Christians in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world on Easter.

"On Resurrection of Christ (peace be upon him), we extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the Christian brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the whole world," Barzani said in a congratulatory message.

The Kurdish leader hoped that "this occasion will deepen the principle of coexistence, brotherhood, harmony, and stability and be a reason to eliminate the concept of terrorism and extremism."

"We wish that all religious and national components live together side by side in Iraq and the region in peace and freedom."

related

Leader Masoud Barzani meets the Indian ambassador to Iraq in Erbil

Date: 2021-07-06 11:40:36
Leader Masoud Barzani meets the Indian ambassador to Iraq in Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani congratulates al-Halboosi and his two deputies

Date: 2022-01-09 21:57:30
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani congratulates al-Halboosi and his two deputies

Turkish Minister of Defense visits Masoud Barzani in his headquarters in Saladin

Date: 2021-01-19 11:44:14
Turkish Minister of Defense visits Masoud Barzani in his headquarters in Saladin

Leader Masoud Barzani opens the Fayli Kurds' Affairs Office in his headquarters

Date: 2021-12-02 21:30:27
Leader Masoud Barzani opens the Fayli Kurds' Affairs Office in his headquarters

Leader Barzani discusses the political developments with the UN Envoy to Iraq

Date: 2022-03-02 10:17:50
Leader Barzani discusses the political developments with the UN Envoy to Iraq

Masoud Barzani: chauvinist ideology is still prevalent in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-16 09:06:53
Masoud Barzani: chauvinist ideology is still prevalent in Iraq

US Ambassador to Iraq praises the culture of coexistence and tolerance in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-10 10:49:01
US Ambassador to Iraq praises the culture of coexistence and tolerance in Kurdistan

Al-Kadhimi meets Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-10 09:59:26
Al-Kadhimi meets Masoud Barzani in Erbil