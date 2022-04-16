On Easter, Leader Barzani extends congratulations to the "Christian brothers and sisters"

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, offered his warmest wishes to Christians in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world on Easter.

"On Resurrection of Christ (peace be upon him), we extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the Christian brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the whole world," Barzani said in a congratulatory message.

The Kurdish leader hoped that "this occasion will deepen the principle of coexistence, brotherhood, harmony, and stability and be a reason to eliminate the concept of terrorism and extremism."

"We wish that all religious and national components live together side by side in Iraq and the region in peace and freedom."