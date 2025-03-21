Nowruz meets Ramadan: Duhok families celebrate in nature

Shafaq News/ During the Nowruz celebrations, hundreds of Kurdish families in Dohuk province ventured into nature to enjoy the springtime atmosphere and revive the traditions of the holiday.

Families chose to spend the day in the green spaces surrounding the province, where they prepared a variety of traditional Kurdish dishes and reveled in the festive mood. As sunset approached, they gathered to break their fast amid nature, as this year’s Nowruz coincided with the holy month of Ramadan.

Avin Mustafa expressed her happiness with the experience to Shafaq News, “We wanted to break the daily routine for Nowruz. This is the first time we've broken our fast outside the home, and it was truly a wonderful experience.”

Earlier today, Tourism Directorate chief Amin Salim announced that Akre city in Duhok province saw more than 88,000 tourists during the Nowruz celebrations, marking a significant increase in foreign visitors.

In recent years, Nowruz celebrations in the Kurdistan Region have seen hundreds of thousands of citizens head into nature, where they wear traditional Kurdish clothing and perform folk dances and songs to express their joy for the occasion.