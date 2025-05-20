No more darkness: Rwanga lights the way in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Rwanga Foundation has inaugurated Iraq’s first fully off-grid, solar-powered village in Erbil’s Harir district, delivering 24/7 electricity part of its sustainability campaign.

The Kulak Solar Village provides power to 36 homes, a mosque, a school, and a community hall, using 195 solar panels for a total capacity of 535 amperes, according to the Foundation.

The project is part of Rwanga’s Green Kurdistan campaign and contributes to its Sustainable Livelihoods initiative, which includes agricultural training and food security programs.

It integrates renewable energy with climate adaptation, with plans for solar-powered irrigation systems and training in regenerative farming. “Our vision is to see this model grow across Iraq until sustainability becomes the standard,” said Idris Nechirvan Barzani, Founder and President of the Rwanga Foundation.

Rwanga plans to replicate the Kulak model across rural areas in Kurdistan and central Iraq by 2030, in partnership with regional authorities and international organizations.

Iraq’s exposure to climate risks, including extreme heat, water shortages, and desertification, has positioned it among the five most climate-vulnerable countries globally, according to the United Nation, forming Rwanga’s focus on sustainable development, energy access, and climate adaptation.

Founded in 2013, Rwanga has reached more than three million people across Iraq through education, development, and environmental programs, including the planting of over 200,000 trees and other climate resilience efforts.