New Generation, PUK set to sign July 2 agreement

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shaswar Abdulwahid, leader of the opposition New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed), announced that his party will sign a political agreement with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Thursday, describing it as a "pivotal moment" that could reshape the political balance in the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Abdulwahid said the movement's newly formed political council had ratified the agreement in the presence of members of the Kurdistan Parliament. He added that the decision disproves recent speculation about internal divisions or the departure of some lawmakers, stressing that the party remains united.

Led by Bafel Talabani, the PUK emerged as the Kurdistan Parliament's second-largest bloc after winning 23 seats in the October 20, 2024, elections, while the New Generation Movement secured 15 seats.

Abdulwahid first disclosed the deal in February, saying negotiations with the PUK focused on establishing a new framework for governing the Kurdistan Region because public institutions were "losing their importance day after day."

Kurdish political parties continue talks over the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet, which is still stalled due to disagreements since the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances and political differences