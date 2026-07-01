Gold slides in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices hovered around 900,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 860,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 856,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 882,000 IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 830,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 826,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 860,000 and 870,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 830,000 and 840,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 917,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 875,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 751,000 IQD.