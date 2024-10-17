Nechirvan Barzani welcomes extension of German military mission in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the extension of the German military's mission in Iraq until the end of 2026.

On X, Barzani stated, "I greatly welcome the decision of the German government and parliament to extend the mandate of German troops serving in Iraq. ISIS remains a serious threat to Iraq, regional security and stability. I highly value the presence and contributions of our international coalition partners in the ongoing fight against terror."

Earlier on Thursday, the German parliament approved a 15-month extension of the German military's mandate to contribute to Iraq's stabilization efforts. This decision allows the German government to continue deploying up to 500 troops in Iraq.

The new mandate will remain in effect until January 31, 2026, with German soldiers participating in NATO’s "NMI" training mission in Iraq, as well as the "Operation Inherent Resolve" coalition.