Nechirvan Barzani discusses constitutional cooperation with Judge Zidan in Baghdad

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, Fayeq Zidan, on Saturday. The discussions focused on the judiciary's role in addressing the country's challenges, emphasizing the imperative of maintaining peace and stability in Iraq and KRI.

According to a statement from the Region's presidency, Barzani and Zidan stressed the judiciary's contribution to resolving the nation's issues. The discussions also touched upon recent attacks on diplomatic missions, Global Coalition forces, and the Peshmerga.

Both sides agreed on the necessity of safeguarding the peace and security of the country, emphasizing the avoidance of Iraq's involvement in regional conflicts.