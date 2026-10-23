Nechirvan Barzani condemns deadly Jordan church attack

Nechirvan Barzani condemns deadly Jordan church attack
2026-10-23T17:36:21+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday condemned a deadly attack on a church in Jordan's Karak Governorate, expressing solidarity with the kingdom.

He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's rejection of terrorism in all its forms, particularly attacks targeting religious sites and civilians.

Barzani also offered his condolences to the victims' families, wished the injured a speedy recovery and expressed hope for Jordan's continued security and stability.

Earlier on Friday, Jordan's Public Security Directorate said six people had been killed and 28 others injured in an attack during a funeral at a church in Karak.

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