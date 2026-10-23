Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday condemned a deadly attack on a church in Jordan's Karak Governorate, expressing solidarity with the kingdom.

He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's rejection of terrorism in all its forms, particularly attacks targeting religious sites and civilians.

ندين بشدة الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف كنيسة في محافظة الكرك بالمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وأسفر عن سقوط ضحايا وجرحى من المدنيين الأبرياء. نعرب عن تضامننا مع المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، قيادةً وشعباً، ونؤكد رفضنا وإدانتنا للإرهاب بجميع أشكاله، ولا سيما استهداف دور العبادة والمدنيين. نتقدم بخالص التعازي إلى أسر الضحايا، ونتمنى الشفاء العاجل للمصابين، وللأردن وشعبه الشقيق دوام الأمن والاستقرار. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) October 23, 2026

Barzani also offered his condolences to the victims' families, wished the injured a speedy recovery and expressed hope for Jordan's continued security and stability.

Earlier on Friday, Jordan's Public Security Directorate said six people had been killed and 28 others injured in an attack during a funeral at a church in Karak.