More than 80% of the Kurds in some disputed areas left their lands

Shafaq News / An official in Diyala confirmed, on Tuesday, that the Kurdish component percentage in the disputed areas has decreased to less than 20% due to poor security and service conditions and national marginalization.

the member of the Khanaqin Organizations Center for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Abbas Mahmoud, told Shafaq News Agency, "The percentages of the Kurdish component decreased by 80% in the districts of Saadiya, Jalawla, Jibara, Qara Tabah, Mandali and the villages of Khanaqin, and by 15% in Khanaqin district," saying because of "the deterioration in security and services." In those areas, along with national marginalization and attempts to arabize these areas. "

Mahmoud indicated that "the percentage of the Kurdish component in the disputed areas in Diyala ranges from 40-60%, but the demographic plans after the fall of the former regime and over the past years have pushed most Kurdish families to flee from their regions to the Kurdistan region and other governorates looking for security and stability." .

He added that "there is a clear marginalization of the Kurds."

The PUK member pointed out that "the lack of administrative and security balance in those areas has spread popular frustration among the Kurdish component," pointing out that "they feel that they are strangers in their regions and homelands."

It is noteworthy that the disputed areas in Diyala have been witnessing political and security repercussions for years which led the Kurds to flee to Kurdistan and other governorates.