Ministry of Peshmerga: we stand alongside the Iraqi forces to confront terrorism

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs regretted that Iraqi soldiers died in an explosion in Kirkuk Governorate.

The Ministry expressed condolences to "the Federal Ministry of Defense and the families of the martyrs," wishing recovery for the wounded.

The Peshmerga Ministry reaffirmed that the Kurdish forces stand alongside the Iraqi security forces and "will continue to confront the terrorists until restoring security to Iraq."

Yesterday, three Iraqi soldiers were killed and two wounded in an attack in Kirkuk, northern Iraq.

An explosive device hit an Iraqi army patrol in the Sirkran area of the Al-Dibs district.

No group claimed responsibility, but on Sunday, another bloody attack in Kirkuk believed to have been carried out by ISIS killed 12 Iraqi federal police personnel.