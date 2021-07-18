Mazloum Abdi launches a campaign to guarantee the future of NES

Shafaq News/ On the 9th anniversary of the "Rojava Revolution", the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, called for endorsing the "struggle" of the Autonomous Administration and guarantee "the future of North and East Syria(NES)".

Abdi tweeted yesterday, Saturday, "July 18, 2012, at 8 p.m., we decided upon the Rojava Revolution. We congratulate all people of North and East Syria on this day. The Rojava Revolution protected our people and the world from the darkness of ISIS, but now the time has come to enthronement the revolution."

"Let's launch tomorrow together at 8 p.m. the campaign to further strengthen the struggle to guarantee the future of North and East Syria. Our campaign will be led on social media and will reach every institution worldwide," he added.

Despite taking over nearly 25% of Syria's area, the Autonomous Administration neither enjoys the recognition of the international or regional community, nor has a representation in the Syrian Opposition Commissions and the International talks taking place in Geneva.