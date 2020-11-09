Masrour Barzani meets the Dutch PM

shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani met on Monday with Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, on the first leg of his European tour.

The meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Planning Dara Rashid and Chairman of the Investment Authority Muhammad Shukri, discussed ways to strengthen relations between Kurdistan Region and Netherlands, especially in the commercial field, and the efforts of the Kurdistan Regional Government to fortify the economic structure and benefit from the Dutch capabilities and expertise in the agricultural field.

The Prime Minister of Netherlands expressed his country's willingness to support Kurdistan Region in the fields of security and agriculture, urging Dutch investors to consider investing in Kurdistan Region.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government thanked Netherlands for its support to the region, highlighting the reform process, especially in diversifying the economy, sources of income, and ways to overcome the financial crisis.

The Prime Minister also touched on the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, stressing the need to stabilize the situation in Iraq and settle the outstanding problems between the two sides on the basis of the constitution.