Masoud Barzani remembers Qaladiza bombing on its 49th Anniversary

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani recalled the bombing of the University of al-Sulaymaniyah and Qaladiza by the former regime in the 1970s.

In a statement, Barzani said, "On the forty-ninth anniversary of the bombing of Qaladiza city and the University of al-Sulaymaniyah by the Baath regime, I extend my greetings to the souls of the martyrs of this catastrophe and all the martyrs of Kurdistan."

"This crime was another page in the pages of the Baath regime's injustices against the Kurdish people. However, the will of the Kurdish people was stronger than the planes, and in the end, the will of the Kurdish people triumphed over injustice and occupation," Barzani added.

Qaladiza city was subjected to aerial bombing by the former regime on April 24, 1974, and the city remained destroyed for nine years until the 1982 uprising due to the drawing of red lines in the area by the regime. After the Kurdistan people's uprising in 1991, the city was rebuilt anew.