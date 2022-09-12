Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masoud Barzani inaugurates the Assyrian East Church in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-12T17:16:18+0000
Masoud Barzani inaugurates the Assyrian East Church in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Monday inaugurated the "Assyrian Church of the East" in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today, Monday.

In a speech he delivered during the ribbon-cut ceremony, the former president of the Kurdistan region said, "we assert that we do not discriminate against any component in the Kurdistan region."

"The inauguration of the church is a testimony of the firm tie Martyr Abudl-Salam Barzani and Mar Shimmun established 100 years ago," he added.

In recent years the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has been a haven for minorities fleeing the turmoil and sectarian violence in the south of Iraq. The region offers religious freedoms that are comparatively robust as compared to those of its regional neighbors. There are only 250,000 to 300,000 Christians left in Iraq, the vast majority of whom live in the Kurdistan Region.

related

Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani expected to meet in Erbil

Date: 2022-07-19 11:08:53
Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani expected to meet in Erbil

Masoud Barzani, Barham Salih, and Mohammad al-Halboosi condemn the missile attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 09:42:15
Masoud Barzani, Barham Salih, and Mohammad al-Halboosi condemn the missile attack on Erbil

Leader Barzani receives the French Consul general in Erbil

Date: 2022-06-20 10:46:54
Leader Barzani receives the French Consul general in Erbil

Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-01 10:55:46
Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

The Belgian Ambassador praises Leader Barzani's role in the struggle in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-14 17:29:36
The Belgian Ambassador praises Leader Barzani's role in the struggle in Kurdistan

Leader Barzani discusses the political developments with the UN Envoy to Iraq

Date: 2022-03-02 10:17:50
Leader Barzani discusses the political developments with the UN Envoy to Iraq

Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-23 15:41:57
Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Masoud Barzani closely following the relief work in flooded Erbil

Date: 2022-01-13 12:24:44
Masoud Barzani closely following the relief work in flooded Erbil