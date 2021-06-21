Masoud Barzani discusses with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq files of mutual interest

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-21T11:47:01+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met today with the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller. A statement by Barzani's office said that the two sides discussed the political situation, the upcoming Iraqi elections, and the concerns and challenges facing the political process in Iraq. For his part, the U.S. ambassador offered his condolences to Barzani for the recent death of several Peshmerga soldiers, stressing his country's interest in the security and stability of the region and Iraq. "The region is a model of stability and development compared to other parts of Iraq", he said. The meeting shed light on steps to reorganize the Peshmerga and reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga, and commended establishing coordination centers between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi forces to face terrorism. Moreover, the two parties reviewed the level of Kurdistan universities, ways to develop them, and their influence on the future of the region.

related

Barzani stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-02-11 15:29:09

Masoud Barzani: al-Anfal genocide is one of the darkest chapters of Iraq’s previous regime

Date: 2021-04-14 12:42:24

Masoud Barzani: Shiite and Sunni blocs stabbed the people of Kurdistan in the back

Date: 2020-11-12 14:56:54

Masoud Barzani mourning Shaways: a loyal Peshmerga and a dear friend

Date: 2021-02-15 09:33:48

Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-23 15:41:57

Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position

Date: 2020-11-18 17:38:22

Masoud Barzani receives a delegation of the Syrian National Coalition

Date: 2021-03-03 15:41:21

Masoud Barzani commemorates the 47th anniversary of bombing Qaladiza

Date: 2021-04-24 14:48:27