Masoud Barzani discusses food security with Dutch diplomat in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received the Dutch Consul-General in Erbil, Jaco Beerends, in his headquarters near the region's capital city earlier on Tuesday.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, Barzani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Erbil and Amsterdam and the latter's role in helping the region defeat ISIS.

The meeting touched upon food security in the Kurdistan region, stressing that agriculture should be a key source of economic development.