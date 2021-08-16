Masoud Barzani: KDP did not engage in “any narrow or extremist ideology”

Shafaq News / The Head of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, congratulated on Monday the families of martyrs, the KDP officials, and supporters, and the Peshmerga on the 75th anniversary of founding the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Barzani considered establishing the Kurdistan Democratic Party on August 16, 1946, has a “historical importance to continue the struggle and steadfastness of the people of Kurdistan in that difficult period in which the enemies and occupiers of Kurdistan were trying hard to prevent the Kurdish people's revolution and uprising.”

He added that the KDP is "an apparatus to achieve the democratic, patriotic and nationalist goals of the people of Kurdistan, as it was at the same time, alongside the other militant and patriotic Kurdish forces for defending the rights and identity of the people of Kurdistan."

The Kurdistan Democratic Party is a major partner in achieving victories and gains, and it bears responsibility in difficult stages. Barzani said.

"It is a pride that the Kurdistan Democratic Party did not engage in “any narrow or extremist ideology, and it became an umbrella under which all the national and religious components of Kurdistan would gather, and this is a unique and modern gain in Kurdistan's intellectual and political progress."

On the situation in Iraq, Barzani said, "the conditions that led to terrorism and instability still exist.” Adding that “we believe that the upcoming elections can be a way for renewing the political process and to consolidate the citizens' will for change and achieving stability."

It is noteworthy that the Kurdistan Democratic Party is the largest party in Iraqi Kurdistan and the senior partner in the Kurdistan Regional Government.