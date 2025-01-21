Masoud Barzani: Iraqi Parliament takes steps to correct past practices

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani praised the Iraqi Parliament for passing the Property Restitution Bill on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

This law aims to return properties confiscated under Baath-era rulings to their original Kurdish and Turkmen owners. The approval of the Property Restitution Bill follows previous delays due to political disagreements, particularly between Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers.

In a statement, Barzani called the decision a crucial step in restoring rightful ownership. He also thanked the Iraqi Parliament leadership, Kurdish blocs, and all parties who supported the bill.