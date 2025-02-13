Kurdish Leader Barzani discusses Security Strategy with Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received a delegation from the Iraqi Parliament, including members of the team responsible for preparing the National Security Strategy.

The Kurdish leader welcomed the delegation at his Saladin Resort, which included members of the parliamentary team headed by Iraqi MP Jawad al-Bolani, according to an official statement from Barzani’s office.

During the meeting, the delegation requested the Brazani’s insights and observations on the team's progress and the national security strategy.

The Kurdish leader praised the efforts of the parliamentary team in crafting the strategy, offering valuable advice and remarks on the political situation. He also stressed the importance of state institutions adhering to the principles of partnership, balance, and consensus, in line with the Constitution."