Martyrs Foundation calls on Fayli families to visit its offices

Shafaq News / The Martyrs Foundation urged the families of missing Fayli Kurds to visit their offices to solidify their rights and issue official documents for the victims.

Media affiliated with the Foundation, in a statement, mentioned that the President of the Martyrs Foundation, Abdul Ilah al-Naeeli, emphasized "the necessity of expediting the resolution of the status of forcibly disappeared Fayli Kurds by the defunct Ba'athist regime."

The organization called upon concerned parties to "approach the Foundation's directorates in Baghdad and the provinces to submit their requests regarding their missing family members. This will enable the Committee for Fayli Kurd Affairs to review these cases and take the necessary measures to prove their deaths, acknowledge them as martyrs, and issue their death certificates by the competent Iraqi courts."