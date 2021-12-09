Report

Fayli Kurds, other Iraqi minorities, feature in UNAMI's art exhibition on Human Rights Day

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-09T21:10:00+0000
Fayli Kurds, other Iraqi minorities, feature in UNAMI's art exhibition on Human Rights Day

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) launched yesterday, Wednesday, the "Human Rights and Diversity in Iraq art exhibition" to mark the International Human Rights Day.

The exhibition held under the auspices of UNAMI's Human Rights Office brings together members of the Fayli Kurd, Assyrian, Chaldean, Kaka’i, People of African Descent, Sabean Mandean, Shabak, Syriac, Turkmen, Yazidi, and Zoroastrian components.

According to UNAMI, the participants presented "artefacts celebrating Iraq's rich linguistic, ethnic, and religious diversity."

"This year's Human Rights Day theme 'Equality-Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights', reflects the spirit of Article 1 of the UDHR which provides that, 'All Human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights'," UNAMI added.

Participants from the international community, civil society and government representatives had the opportunity to exchange with artists and representatives of Iraqi components about the art and human rights issues in line with this year's theme.

