A Fayli Kurd achieves the gold medal of the World Karate Championship

Shafaq News / Zabihullah Poursheib, the Fayli Kurdish athlete from Ilam province in Iran, managed to snatch the gold medal of the World Karate Championship, held in Istanbul.

Poursheib, who is the captain of the Iranian national team, participated in the final stage of the under-84 kg weight and achieved the gold medal, after his Kazakh opponent, Daniyar Yeleussinov, withdrew for injury.

The first stages of the World Karate League -1 began in Istanbul 2021 last Friday, with the participation of 584 karate players from 72 countries.