March 11, 1970 Agreement: PM Barzani urges fundamental solution with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed the need for a "permanent solution" to the disputed issues with Baghdad.

In a statement on the anniversary of the March 11, 1970 Autonomy Agreement, Barzani said, "On this occasion, we reaffirm the commitment of the people of Kurdistan to a peaceful approach and dialogue as means of securing their legitimate rights. However, this in no way means giving up their constitutional rights, which they will defend by all means and will not compromise on."

He further emphasized the importance of reaching “a fundamental and lasting solution” to all unresolved issues with the Iraqi government, through full adherence to the constitution, signed agreements, and respect for the constitutional status of the KRI.

About The Agreement

The March Agreement, signed on March 11, 1970, between the Iraqi government and Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani, followed the first Iraqi-Kurdish war. It aimed to create an autonomous region comprising the three Kurdish provinces (Erbil, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah) and other nearby areas with a Kurdish majority, as determined by the census. The plan included Kurdish representation in government, to be implemented over four years.

At the time, it was the most significant attempt to resolve the long-standing Iraqi-Kurdish conflict. The agreement recognized Kurdish national rights, ensuring their participation in the Iraqi government and the use of Kurdish in education. However, a final solution to the Kirkuk issue was not reached, awaiting a determination of the province's ethnic composition.