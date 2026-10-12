Shafaq News- Erbil

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani on Monday urged the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to rethink its approach toward Baghdad, describing Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's leadership as a "golden opportunity" to strengthen relations with the federal government.

Speaking at a panel discussion during the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) Forum 2026 in Erbil, Talabani praised Al-Zaidi as a capable prime minister who “does not discriminate against Kurds,” emphasizing that a stable, prosperous, and united Iraq would contribute to a similarly stable, prosperous, and united Kurdistan Region.

Read more: The evolution of Kurdish power in Iraq

Talabani also warned of the security and economic risks posed by developments across the Middle East, calling for urgent solutions and responsible preparations, beginning with the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government.

On Kurdistan's internal politics, Talabani described the PUK's recent agreement with the New Generation Movement, the Region's largest opposition party, as a positive opportunity for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). He argued that bringing the movement into the political process should have been welcomed rather than met with media attacks.

Regarding relations with the KDP, Talabani reaffirmed his openness to dialogue, describing recent meetings between Qubad Talabani and KDP leader Masoud Barzani as "very positive." He expressed readiness to coordinate and reach agreements aimed at protecting the Kurdistan Region from further crises and risks.

Turning to regional diplomacy, Talabani identified the peace process in Turkiye as a major opportunity for Kurds and urged support for a comprehensive settlement. He also revealed that Iranian officials had proposed a broader regional peace initiative, expressing readiness to help ease tensions through the PUK's longstanding relations with various parties.