Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday warned that Iraq's greatest threat is economic, citing the loss of more than 90% of its oil exports during the war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Speaking at a panel discussion on the opening day of the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) Forum 2026 in Erbil, Barzani highlighted Iraq's dependence on oil exports, explaining that the closure of export routes through the Strait of Hormuz had severely disrupted shipments to global markets. “If this problem is not resolved, Iraq will face a real crisis,” he cautioned.

Read more: Can Iraq’s economy weather a wider regional shock?

Turning to regional developments, Barzani described recent military and security tensions as “the start of a new phase in the Middle East, not something temporary,” adding that the changes could present both opportunities and threats for Kurds, although he preferred to focus on the opportunities.

On Iraq's sovereignty, Barzani questioned whether the country was acting as a sovereign state with normal, constructive relations with its neighbors. He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region is part of Iraq and called for stronger ties with neighboring countries and the wider international community.

Read more: Sovereignty Days: Coalition mission ends, factions keep weapons