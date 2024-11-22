MEPS2024: KDP leader says Israel's threats to Iraq expected due to regional conflicts

Shafaq News/ A senior leader in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said, on Friday that Israel's threats against Iraq were anticipated due to the stances of certain Iraqi political factions and groups regarding the ongoing regional conflict.

Speaking at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2024) at the American University in Duhok, Hoshyar Zebari highlighted that global expectations are generally negative. He said, "The war that erupted on October 7 poses a threat to countries and will likely escalate beyond the Gaza Strip."

Zebari’s comments came after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, in a letter to the UN, held the Iraqi government responsible for "everything" occurring within its borders, including the actions of Iran-backed forces, while reiterating Israel's right to "self-defense."

The KDP leader also addressed Iraq's economic struggles, pointing out the country’s overwhelming dependence on oil. “With oil prices falling and beyond Iraq's control, the country will face challenges securing public sector salaries due to excessive government spending.”

Notably, more than 90% of Iraq's government revenue comes from oil, with the figure reaching a record 96% in 2023.

Zebari acknowledged that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani’s government is pursuing reforms but stressed, "Action, not just words, is needed to address the challenges."