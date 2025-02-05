“Like a Natural Heart”: US approves Kurdish doctor’s artificial heart

Shafaq News/ US health authorities have approved an artificial heart created by a Kurdish doctor for human implantation, with the first procedure scheduled for 2026.

Cardiologist Azad Ibrahim Najjar told Shafaq News Agency, "We are a team of heart specialists who developed and extensively tested the artificial heart on animals," adding, "Last week, we received approval from US health authorities to transplant the heart into patients."

The first transplant, a two-hour procedure, is reportedly set to take place next year for an American patient who is currently undergoing medical evaluations in preparation for the surgery.

"The device functions like a natural heart and has no issues," the cardiologist confirmed, noting that discussions are ongoing with cardiac hospitals in Iraq and Kurdistan Region to introduce the device for heart disease patients.

Who is Najjar?

Dr. Azad Najjar is originally from Zakho in Duhok Province, Kurdistan Region, and has been residing in Sweden for over 25 years.

In 2021, he revealed his completion of an artificial heart invention after two decades of research abroad. He also expressed his readiness to introduce the technology to Kurdistan by training local doctors in transplant procedures.



