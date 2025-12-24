US opts for sanctions over military action against Venezuela

Shafaq News — Washington

The United States has ordered its military forces to focus on enforcing sanctions targeting Venezuelan oil exports for at least the next two months, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a US official.

The official said that while military options remain on the table, Washington is prioritizing economic pressure to achieve “what the White House is seeking.”

“The efforts so far have put tremendous pressure on Nicolas Maduro,” the official added.

The move comes amid threats by US President Donald Trump to carry out land strikes against Venezuela.

Oil exports remain Venezuela’s main source of foreign currency and government revenue. While shipments have at times increased as producers adjusted to restrictions, exports continue to face limits under US sanctions, often requiring steep discounts and complex logistics to reach buyers.

US authorities have intensified enforcement in recent months, including seizing oil tankers linked to sanctioned Venezuelan crude and adding vessels to sanctions lists, as part of efforts to disrupt what Washington describes as a “shadow fleet” used to bypass restrictions.

In response, Venezuela’s legislature passed a law criminalizing “blockades and acts of piracy” against its oil shipments, rejecting US actions as unlawful and a violation of the country’s sovereignty.