Leaked recordings attributed to Talabani surface one day after presidential vote

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-14T09:59:07+0000
Shafaq News / New leaked voice recordings attributed to the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, surfaced recently.

The recordings were leaked by pro-PUK media while Talabani was in Baghdad yesterday for the Presidential vote session.

Talabani appears to be saying, "we have a program to open a political bureau for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Baghdad, and I've been chosen to do this job, so from now on, I'll visit Baghdad frequently."

"Our mission in Baghdad begins now. We should work on our positions in the new Federal government in Baghdad", adding, "we will address the Kurdistan Region's mistakes and solve the Regional Government's problems from here, from Baghdad."

He indicated, "We will implement our program and reforms in the Kurdistan Region from Baghdad."

