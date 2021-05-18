Report

Leader of the New Generation Movement prevented from participating in today's Parliamentary session

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-18T09:41:39+0000
Shafaq News/ Once again, the Kurdistan Parliament prevented the leader of the New Generation Movement bloc, Kadhem Faruq, from participating in the session held today, Tuesday.

Faruq said in a press conference held today, "let them prevent me. It does not matter. If they are brave, then they shall prevent the government from implementing salary cuts."

"If public money thieves apologize for the Kurdish nation, I will do then."

The Presidium of the Kurdistan Region Parliament suspended the participation of the Head of the New Generation Movement bloc in the council's session.

The Region’s Parliament Speaker, Rewaz Faiq, said that after the "disrespectful" and "inappropriate" behavior of MP Kadhem Faruq, the Parliament decided to halt his participation in the upcoming sessions unless he apologizes publicly in the Parliament hall.

Faruq hurled his footwear at the Regional Parliament Presidium earlier today during the session before withdrawing from the session with his bloc.

