Leader Masoud Barzani meets the Indian ambassador to Iraq in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani discussed today with Birender Singh Yadav, the Indian ambassador to Iraq, the threats of terrorism and the Baghdad-Erbil relations.

The meeting shed light on the upcoming Iraqi elections and the challenges facing the political process in Iraq, according to a statement by Barzani's office.

The statement added that the two parties also reviewed the relations between the Kurdistan Region and India.

It is noteworthy that the Indian ambassador visited Barzani on the occasion of the end of his mission in Iraq.