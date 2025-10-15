Leader Barzani urges Syrian Kurds to engage with Damascus

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani renewed his call for unity among Syrian Kurdish factions, urging them to pursue dialogue with Damascus.

According to a statement from his media office, the leader met with a senior delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNS), saying the ongoing fragmentation among Kurdish parties “has weakened their influence and delayed progress toward a lasting settlement in Syria.” He called on all Kurdish forces to “strengthen civil peace and harmony” and to work jointly with other national components.

Earlier, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani described the current stage as “a final opportunity” for Syria’s Kurds to open a political channel with the Syrian government and secure constitutional recognition within state institutions.

Kurdish parties in Syria, including KNS and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), have been discussing a draft political roadmap envisioning a decentralized, democratic Syria that guarantees Kurdish rights. However, talks between the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian government have repeatedly stalled over power-sharing and local governance disputes.

Last week, Damascus announced a nationwide ceasefire with Kurdish forces following direct talks between Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi. Abdi told Agence France-Presse that both sides had reached a “preliminary deal” on coordination and integration mechanisms within Syria’s armed forces.