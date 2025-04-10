Leader Barzani to intellectuals: Kurdistan’s future depends on dialogue

Shafaq News/ On the sidelines of their visit to the 17th Erbil International Book Fair, Arab cultural figures visited Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani in the Salahuddin headquarters in Erbil.

According to a statement from his office, the KDP leader welcomed the guests, highlighting the contributions of prominent Kurdish scholars and writers to regional literature and culture.

“Knowledge and culture serve as essential foundations for mutual understanding among nations and peoples,” Leader Barzani stressed, offering his guests an overview of Iraq and the region’s political history, and touching on the hardships endured by the people of Kurdistan.

On the other side, the delegation commended the ongoing success of the book fair, stressing the importance of such cultural activities in fostering understanding between civilizations and enriching the literary and linguistic landscape of the region.

During the discussion, delegation members raised questions and shared views on the Kurdish issue, regional developments, and the situation in Syria and the broader Middle East.

Yesterday, the KDP leader inaugurated the 17th Erbil exhibition under the theme “The World Speaks in Kurdish.”