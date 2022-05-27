Report

Leader Barzani received a phone call from the French President

Date: 2022-05-27T21:03:04+0000
Leader Barzani received a phone call from the French President

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the political situation in Iraq and Kurdistan.

The Elysee said in a statement that President Barzani congratulated Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic.

"The two sides discussed the political and security situations in Iraq and Kurdistan, the foreign interference in Iraq, and the relations between France and the Kurdistan Region."

Macron offered his condolences to Barzani over the death of two children in an attack launched by the Kurdistan Workers' Par

