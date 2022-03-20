Leader Barzani ignites the Newroz flame in Erbil 

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, and Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, participated in igniting the Newroz flame in Erbil today.

Kurdish Newroz is the first day of the solar Kurdish calendar. It coincides with the Spring Equinox, and is a festival celebrating the beginning of spring.

Over the years, Newroz has come to represent new beginnings, as well as an opportunity to support the Kurdish cause. For these reasons, Newroz is considered to be the most important festival in Kurdish culture.

To mark the festival, Kurds dress in traditional Kurdish costumes and celebrate outdoors with nature as they perform group dances and participate in the traditional Kurdish dabke dance.