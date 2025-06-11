Leader Barzani honors late Interior Minister Karim Sinjari

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, along with senior officials and party leaders, attended the official funeral ceremony of former Interior Minister Karim Sinjari in Erbil.

In an official statement, Barzani hailed Sinjari’s decades-long service as a peshmerga fighter and public servant, highlighting his role in maintaining stability and guiding security policy in the Region.

In a separate message, Barzani expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for providing medical care to Sinjari during his final weeks in Abu Dhabi and for arranging the repatriation of his body.

أتقدم، باسمي شخصياً وباسم شعب إقليم كوردستان، بجزيل الشكر والتقدير إلى صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان @MohamedBinZayed ، رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ولديوانه الكريم ومكتبه الموقر، على العناية والرعاية الخاصة التي أُحيط بها المغفور له السيد كريم سنجاري خلال فترة… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 11, 2025

The ceremony, held in the capital’s Pirmam Cemetery, was attended by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Leader Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Sinjari, a longtime member of the KDP, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75 after a battle with illness.