Leader Barzani hails Kurdish diaspora in Germany for Nowruz celebration

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani expressed his joy and satisfaction over the "unprecedented enthusiasm" displayed by a large number of Kurdish citizens at the Nowruz celebrations held in the German city of Cologne.

In an official statement, Barzani described the event as a "clear indicator of the strength and vitality of Kurdish communities abroad," emphasizing that it proved that Kurds living outside their homeland form a powerful force, always ready to support the legitimate cause of Kurdistan in international forums and before the global public opinion.

Barzani also affirmed that the "true voice” of the participants at the celebration "foiled attempts to create chaos and disruption by untrustworthy hands," asserting that loyalty to the homeland and Kurdish identity prevailed, leading to success.

The Kurdish leader praised the dedication of all those involved in the event, recognizing their active Kurdish spirit and national pride, and for conveying the message of peace that their people embody to the world through this grand gathering.

He also expressed hope for "continuous joy and happiness, and that their celebrations are filled with goodness."

On Saturday, over 50,000 people attended the Nowruz celebrations in Cologne, with German police reporting the participation of tens of thousands, attributing the large turnout to the massive crowd. They confirmed that the event was peaceful and went smoothly.

Nowruz, which marks the first day of the Kurdish solar new year, falls on the 9th of March in the Greek calendar or the 21st of March in the Western calendar. It symbolizes the day when day and night are equal in length and has been celebrated by the Kurdish people for thousands of years as a national and patriotic holiday.