Leader Barzani discusses the situation in Iraqi with the Spiritual leader of the Kasnazani Qadiri Order

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received the Spiritual leader of the Kasnazani Qadiri Order on Tuesday.

In a statement, Barzani’s office said he discussed with Sheikh Nehru Muhammad Kasnazani the general situation in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the region.

At-Tariqah Al-Aliyyah Al-Qadiriyyah Al-Kasnazaniyyah, shortly known as Kasnazani, is a Sufi order popular in Iraq and Iran that dates back almost one thousand years with a chain of transmission, they say, that traces back to the Prophet Muhammad.