Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Leader Barzani discusses the situation in Iraqi with the Spiritual leader of the Kasnazani Qadiri Order

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-14T17:34:18+0000
Leader Barzani discusses the situation in Iraqi with the Spiritual leader of the Kasnazani Qadiri Order

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received the Spiritual leader of the Kasnazani Qadiri Order on Tuesday.

In a statement, Barzani’s office said he discussed with Sheikh Nehru Muhammad Kasnazani the general situation in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the region.

At-Tariqah Al-Aliyyah Al-Qadiriyyah Al-Kasnazaniyyah, shortly known as Kasnazani, is a Sufi order popular in Iraq and Iran that dates back almost one thousand years with a chain of transmission, they say, that traces back to the Prophet Muhammad.

related

Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-23 15:41:57
Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Masoud Barzani commemorates the 48th anniversary of the Qaladiza attack

Date: 2022-04-24 08:53:37
Masoud Barzani commemorates the 48th anniversary of the Qaladiza attack

Kurdistan’s leaders appreciate the “influential” role of the Union of Islamic Scholars

Date: 2021-09-21 08:31:05
Kurdistan’s leaders appreciate the “influential” role of the Union of Islamic Scholars

In conjunction with al-Halboosi's visit to Erbil, Masoud Barzani receives Khamis al-Khanjar 

Date: 2021-12-07 12:25:02
In conjunction with al-Halboosi's visit to Erbil, Masoud Barzani receives Khamis al-Khanjar 

Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position

Date: 2020-11-18 17:38:22
Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position

Masoud Barzani discusses the political situation in the Middle East with Lebanon's Justice Minister

Date: 2022-01-24 11:18:09
Masoud Barzani discusses the political situation in the Middle East with Lebanon's Justice Minister

Barzani and al-Abadi discuss preparing for the Iraqi legislative elections

Date: 2021-07-13 14:32:58
Barzani and al-Abadi discuss preparing for the Iraqi legislative elections

Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan is not Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-22 14:29:28
Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan is not Afghanistan