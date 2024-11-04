Leader Barzani discusses new government formation with US ambassador

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Masoud Barzani, Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), confirmed that the KDP has formed a team to negotiate with other parties on the formation of the tenth government and determine its agenda.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, Former Kurdish President, Masoud Barzani, met with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, at the Saladin Resort. The meeting was also attended by Steve Bitner, the US Consul General in Erbil.

“During the meeting, Ambassador Romanowski congratulated President Barzani on the successful Kurdistan parliamentary elections held on October 20. She praised the democratic and peaceful conduct of the elections, especially given the regional tensions, and said that the event showcased the Kurdistan Region’s positive image to the world,” the statement continued.

President Barzani expressed his gratitude to the international community and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) “for their significant roles in ensuring the success of the elections, despite some technical challenges.”

He also discussed steps toward forming a new government in the region and ongoing negotiations among political parties, noting that “the KDP had formed a team to negotiate with other parties about establishing the new government and setting its agenda, emphasizing that the KDP does not have a ‘veto’ on any political group.”

“The meeting also highlighted the political and security situation in the region and recent developments in the Middle East, and exchanged views on the political process in Iraq and the election of a new Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives,” the statement concluded.