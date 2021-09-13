Report

Leader Barzani congratulates Mar Awa III on his appointment as patriarch of the Assyrian Eastern Church

Date: 2021-09-13T18:13:58+0000
Leader Barzani congratulates Mar Awa III on his appointment as patriarch of the Assyrian Eastern Church

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani conveyed congratulations on the occasion of appointing the new patriarch of the Assyrian Eastern Church.

Barzani said in a statement, "I extend my congratulations to His Holiness Mar Awa III and wish him success."

Barzani expressed hoped that the assumption of "His Holiness Mar Awa III will be a reason for developing and deepening the culture of coexistence between different communities, peace, and serenity in the region."

"Kurdistan is a beautiful tableau of coexistence and freedom of expression. No force can sabotage this peace, serenity, and coexistence."

A ceremony took place today morning to appoint Patriarch Mar Awa III as the patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, in Ankawa city in Erbil.

The ceremony, which took place in St. John's Church, was attended by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and several other officials.

President Barzani congratulated the newly-appointed Patriarch, stressing his support for religious freedom, coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance for all communities.

Mar Awa Royel, born in Chicago, was elected in 1975 as the 122nd Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, succeeding Patriarch Mar Gewargis III Silwa, who submitted his resignation last year for health reasons.

