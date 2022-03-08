Leader Barzani congratulates Kurdish women on International Women’s Day

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, congratulated the women of Kurdistan and the world on International Women's Day.

The Kurdish leader said in a tweet, "Happy International Women's Day to the women of Kurdistan and the rest of the world."

"Please allow me to highlight my sincere acknowledgement for the valiant and paramount role of the women of Kurdistan during our struggle", he added.

International Women's Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.