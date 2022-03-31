Report

Leader Barzani congratulates Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian on Akitu Day

Date: 2022-03-31T16:48:36+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani congratulated the Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian people on Akitu Day.

Leader Barzani said, “On the occasion of the Assyrian Babylonian New Year and the Akitu feast, we extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the Chaldean Syriac-Assyrian people in Kurdistan, Iraq and the world.”

“We wish that the new year would be a new start of happiness, blessing and spreading peace and harmony in the region and around the world.” He said.

“We assure the Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian sisters and brothers and all other components of Kurdistan that the principle of humanity unites us and that our destiny, happiness and sorrow are shared. Therefore, we must all adhere to the principle of coexistence and brotherhood among all religious and national components."

Akitu or Akitum is a spring festival held in the first of April in ancient Mesopotamia, to celebrate the sowing of barley.

The Assyrian and Babylonian Akitu festival has played a pivotal role in the development of theories of religion, myth and ritual.

