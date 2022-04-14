Leader Barzani commemorates the 34th anniversary of the Anfal campaign

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-14T08:44:50+0000

Shafaq News / The kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, has issued a statement on the 34th anniversary of the genocidal Anfal campaign. Barzani said, "The genocidal Anfal campaign is one of the most inhumane episodes of Iraq’s history during the last century." "It is imperative and it is a matter of moral responsibility for the Iraqi state to begin the process of reparations to the families of the victims of this heinous crime."

related

Leader Barzani congratulates Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian on Akitu Day

Date: 2022-03-31 16:48:36

Masoud Barzani hosts the UK ambassador to Iraq in Erbil

Date: 2021-08-09 12:16:46

Barzani stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-02-11 15:29:09

Masoud Barzani closely following the relief work in flooded Erbil

Date: 2022-01-13 12:24:44

Masoud Barzani: al-Anfal genocide is one of the darkest chapters of Iraq’s previous regime

Date: 2021-04-14 12:42:24

Leader Barzani congratulates Mar Awa III on his appointment as patriarch of the Assyrian Eastern Church

Date: 2021-09-13 18:13:58

Masoud Barzani: Shiite and Sunni blocs stabbed the people of Kurdistan in the back

Date: 2020-11-12 14:56:54

Leader Masoud Barzani opens the Fayli Kurds' Affairs Office in his headquarters

Date: 2021-12-02 21:30:27