Leader Barzani commemorates the 34th anniversary of the Anfal campaign
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-04-14T08:44:50+0000
Shafaq News / The kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, has issued a statement on the 34th anniversary of the genocidal Anfal campaign.
Barzani said, "The genocidal Anfal campaign is one of the most inhumane episodes of Iraq’s history during the last century."
"It is imperative and it is a matter of moral responsibility for the Iraqi state to begin the process of reparations to the families of the victims of this heinous crime."
