Leader Barzani, Czech Ambassador discuss formation of new Kurdish government

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met with Jan Šnaidauf, the new Czech Ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from his office, Barzani expressed hope that “the ongoing discussions among Kurdish political parties will result in a new government that respects the electoral mandate.”

“Leader Barzani congratulated the ambassador on his new role and wished him success. He emphasized the historical relations between the Kurdish and Czech peoples and the desire to enhance these ties.”

In turn, the Czech ambassador “congratulated President Barzani on Kurdistan Flag Day and the successful parliamentary elections held in October, expressing hope that the political talks would yield positive results, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the Region.”

“The ambassador also highlighted the relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Czech Republic, expressing his country's desire to strengthen these ties across various fields.”

The meeting also covered political and security situations in Iraq and the region, recent developments and changes in Syria, and the future of the country, particularly concerning Kurdish rights and their role in Syria's future.