Lawsuit demands KRG public sector salaries

Shafaq News/ A legal case has been submitted to Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court calling for the release of public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region, Ali Hama Salih, rapporteur of the Mawqif Movement, announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Hama Salih described the case as a “necessary step to protect employee rights” amid ongoing delays in salary payments, stressing that civil servants should not be caught in political or administrative disputes.

Member of Parliament Soran Omar characterized the lawsuit as “thorough, well-prepared, and politically neutral.” He also welcomed the Federal Supreme Court’s prompt response and its readiness to issue a ruling to ensure uninterrupted salary payments.

The plaintiffs seek an urgent court order compelling the federal Ministry of Finance to implement a prior Federal Supreme Court ruling, which mandates that salary payments be processed through federal banks outside the Kurdistan Region, with the amounts deducted from the Region’s share of the federal budget.

The dispute, rooted in ongoing disagreements over oil exports and budget entitlements, has deepened following the 2023 shutdown of the Kurdistan pipeline to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port. Since then, Erbil has received only monthly advances instead of its full budget allocation, increasing mistrust and complicating negotiations.

Last week, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Finance called on Baghdad to resume payments for employees, pensioners, welfare recipients, and families of martyrs, accusing federal authorities of using legal pretexts to delay disbursements. Baghdad responded by accusing the Region of exceeding its budget share and withholding required revenues.

Yesterday, a source revealed to Shafaq News that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has agreed to release May salaries as a temporary loan outside the KRG’s regular budget share. The disbursement is expected by midweek.