Lahur Sheikh Jangi: political problems and tensions will end

Shafaq News/ The co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Lahur Sheikh Jangi announced, on Wednesday, his release after he represented in front of the court in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Sheikh Jangi said in a statement that he respects the law," adding, "After the July 8, several charges were brought against me and my brothers…, my brothers and I complied today before the judges in the Al-Sulaymaniyah Court to respond to the accusations leveled against us, and our innocence was proven.".

He continued, "All officials in this Region must respect the court's decision and submit to the rule of law," noting that "political problems and tensions will end."

Earlier, a conflict raged between the main leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Bafel Talabani and his cousin Lahore Sheikh Jangi Talabani, the PUK’S co-chairmen threatened each other of military confrontation.

Both put on a heightened military state of alert to impose the will on the other side.

The dispute has been irritating after Bafel Talabani decided to appoint a person of his side as the head of Zanyari security apparatus to lead the fight against terrorism.

The apparatus is considered the most powerful Kurdish intelligence and security service. It was led by Lahore Sheikh Jangi Talabani.

In February 2020, Bafel Talabani and Lahore Sheikh Jangi Talabani were elected as co-chairs of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the first step of its kind for Kurdish parties.

It was agreed that the son of the Founder, Bafel, would conduct politics, while Sheikh Jangi would take responsibility for security files.

But it appears that Bafel's latest move will assert control over the security institutions within the PUK's sphere of influence.

During Jalal Talabani’s illness, Lahore Sheikh Jangi gradually took defacto steps to control social and youth fronts in addition to security institutions in the Party, until Bafel was unable to remove him, and eventually agreed with him to share the leadership.

However, Bafel Talabani’s move, supported by veteran leaders in the Party, pulled the rug out from Sheikh Jangi and stripped the power over the institutions that had been under his control for years.

These fast-moving developments prompted the Iraqi President Barham Salih, who is a PUK leader, as well as American and Iranian parties to intervene, trying to contain any armed clash between cousins.