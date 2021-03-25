Kuwait delivers medical supplies to Kurdistan's MoH

Shafaq News/ Kuwait delivered aid packages to the Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan Region to help it cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today, Thursday.

WHO stated that it dispatched 9050 PCR test kits & 9050 viral transport media, worth over 100,000$ donated by Kuwait to Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health.

The statement said that this aid would increase the COVID19 testing capacity amid increasing reported cases in Iraq and the Region.

The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Region warned earlier of the worrying high COVID-19 infection rates in the region. Kurdistan's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, said that the infection rate in the Region jumped to 10.3%, more than twice the tolerable rate of 5%.

Kuwait sent last month thirteen tons of medical supplies valued at million dollars to the Kurdistan Region. The shipment included Personal Protective Equipment, PCR Kits, Oximeters, beds, ICU ventilators, and monitors, among other medical supplies.